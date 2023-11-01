Ingalls Information Security Unveils MVP Of CSAR/RMF Pro Tool At I/ITSEC 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading DoD cybersecurity innovator showcases automation tool that simplifies path to ATO approval at world's largest modeling, simulation, and training event.

- Brandi Pickett, Director of Consulting at Ingalls Information SecurityWOODWORTH, LA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ingalls Information Security , a technology-enabled cybersecurity risk management company that supports rapid innovation for the entire DoD ecosystem, will be exhibiting and presenting at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation, and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) in Orlando, FL from Nov., 27 - Nov. 30, 2023. I/ITSEC is the world's largest modeling, simulation and training event and is organized and sponsored by the National Training & Simulation Association (NTSA). This year's theme is“Sustaining a Global Force in a Digital World.”Driven by their deep understanding of the challenges associated with Authorization to Operate processes (ATO), Ingalls developed CSAR/RMF Pro , a groundbreaking software tool that simplifies the path to ATO approval. This cutting-edge tool employs an automation-driven modular approach while keeping a human-in-the-loop to actively review applications for accuracy and provide feedback, guiding the user forward to a“mature cyber environment” and on path toward an authorization decision.“At Ingalls, we're deeply committed to enabling DoD innovation, especially for DoD contractors who need cybersecurity and compliance support,” said Jason Ingalls, Founder and CEO of Ingalls Information Security.“The I/ITSEC conference in Orlando is a chance for us to connect with industry leaders, share our latest insights on CMMC and RMF compliance, and learn from the best in the Modeling and Simulation industry. While we're passionate about the intricacies of cyber defense, we also know the importance of keeping things approachable and user-friendly. We're eager to showcase our innovative strategies and collaborate with fellow attendees.”Ingalls' core services and capabilities include the following:- CMMC Preparation & Readiness Assessment- DFARS Compliance Expertise- Cybersecurity Assurance Readiness (CSAR/RMF Pro) tool- ATO/RMF Advisory Support- DoD DevSecOps Maturity Review and Consultation- Information System Security Manager (ISSM)- Information System Security Officer (ISSO)- ViewpointTM, 3D Cybersecurity Data Visualization Tool“We are honored to stand beside DoD contractors and the DoD, working hand in hand to shape a safer and more technologically advanced future,” said Brandi Pickett, Director of Consulting at Ingalls Information Security.“This year we unveil the MVP of our innovative solution, CSAR/RMF Pro. It's especially meaningful since we won the opportunity to develop this tool during an I/ITSEC Pitch Day Competition back in 2020. This cutting-edge technology embodies our dedication to sustaining a global force in a digital world, reaffirming our mission to enable a safer, smarter, and more agile defense ecosystem.”In addition to being an exhibitor, Ingalls submitted two white papers and both were selected for publication and presentation during I/ITSEC. The presentation for“Enabling Agile Authorization for Mixed Reality Training Applications and Devices” will be Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 1:30pm EST and the presentation for“Visualizing Cybersecurity Data in Multiple Dimensions for Cyber Operations” will be Thursday, Nov. 30 at 10:30am EST. Ingalls will also present 30-minute demos of both CSAR and Viewpoint on the I/ITSEC Innovation Showcase Stage.To learn more about Ingalls Information Security's technology-enabled solutions and capabilities, stop by booth #2673 during I/ITSEC or visit .###ABOUT INGALLS INFORMATION SECURITYSince 2010, Ingalls Information Security has provided technology-enabled, integrated cybersecurity risk management services. Ingalls' diverse experience across military/defense intelligence, network security, information technology, and cybersecurity solutions has honed a powerful edge in preventing and responding to cyberattacks. Ingalls' expertise focuses on Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR), Incident Response and Breach Remediation, and Consulting, which includes Professional Services and Government Programs. In 2021, Ingalls formally launched the Government Programs Department to specialize in DoD cybersecurity solutions, including CMMC preparation and assessment, DFARS Compliance expertise, and ATO/RMF support. The company's core focus is to establish Louisiana as a cybersecurity center of excellence and bring 5,000 industry jobs into the state.ABOUT I/ITSECThe Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) is the world's largest modeling, simulation and training event. Held near the end of November in Orlando, Florida, I/ITSEC consists of peer-reviewed paper presentations, tutorials, special events, professional workshops, a commercial exhibit hall, a serious games competition, and STEM events for teachers and secondary students. I/ITSEC is organized and sponsored by the National Training & Simulation Association (NTSA), which promotes international and interdisciplinary cooperation within the fields of modeling and simulation (M&S), training, education, analysis, and related disciplines at this annual meeting. The NTSA is an affiliate subsidiary of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA). Hence, I/ITSEC also emphasizes themes related to defense and security.

Kim Buckley

Ingalls Information Security



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

What Is Cybersecurity Assurance Readiness (CSAR/RMF Pro)?