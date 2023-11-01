Nacho Shack's Damon Ebanks Clinches Top Spot At Havlock's ICS Chilli Cook Off, Eyes Championship Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Damon Ebanks Accepting Award

HAVELOCK, NC, US, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a thrilling culinary showdown, Damon Ebanks, the man behind Nacho Shack, emerged victorious in the blind taste test for Red Chili at the International Chili Society (ICS) Cook Off Event in Havelock, NC. This stepping stone win not only secured Ebanks a spot at the Last Chance Cook Off at the ICS Championship but also the chance to claim part of the grand prize of $25,000 winnings.Nacho Shack's Culinary Journey: From Food Truck to Flavor RoyaltyFrom its humble beginnings as a food truck beginning in October 2022 to its establishment as a brick-and-mortar hit in April 2023, Nacho Shack has become one of the Number 1 chili spots in North Carolina. Notably, it clinched 3rd Place for home-style chili and 1st place for Best Overall - Booth and Red Chili at the Havelock ICS Cook Off, a testament to its unwavering commitment to flavor excellence.Winning Recipe: Roller Coaster Chili - A Culinary AdventureIn the unfolding tale of the winning recipe, Roller Coaster Chili, the story takes an unexpected turn. Picture this: Damon Ebanks faced a hiccup while cooking his homestyle chili. He added too much salt and was forced to attempt to dilute it to remove the excess salt. He added lime juice and some other ingredients intended for his red chili. As he worked on his homestyle chili, he realized he had run out of the planned ingredients for his red chili.In a moment of resourcefulness, Damon had to pivot. Forced to think on his feet, he embraced the challenge and ventured into freestyle territory. The result? Roller Coaster Chili, an unplanned creation that not only saved the day but clinched a surprising 1st-place victory.The stars of this impromptu masterpiece? Double Cross Peppers and Carolina Reaper Dessert Tears Extract by IGNIZIO . The unique base was born from a mistakenly prepared red salsa. Damon did not realize that the salsa competition had been canceled and prepared to use it for that. Since it was canceled, he used it as the base in his Roller Coaster Chili.So, when Damon reflects on his triumph, it's not about being special-it's about navigating the unpredictable twists of a cooking competition. Roller Coaster Chili isn't just an unplanned masterpiece; it's a testament to Damon's ability to turn challenges into opportunities. It's a story of resilience, adaptability, and the unpredictable journey that is the world of cooking competitions.Damon Ebanks humbly attributes his success to divine blessings and an accelerated surge of creativity in the heat of the culinary moment. In the midst of an intense competition featuring a myriad of outstanding chilis, Damon's Roller Coaster Chili emerged as a miraculous fusion of unexpected ingredients. It's not just a dish; it's a culinary adventure-a testament to the indomitable spirit that defines the flavor revolution at Nacho Shack.Reaction and Emotions: A Dedication to Family and Culinary ArtistryExpressing sheer joy, Damon Ebanks dedicates this triumph to his late father, Lynell Gage Ebanks, an international chef who inspired his culinary journey. Damon emphasizes the need for more participants at the Havelock Chili Festival in 2024, playfully challenging contenders to take the crown.Judges Commentary: A Nail-Biting Culinary ShowdownThe judges' commentary raved about Nacho Shack's Red Chili, emphasizing perfectly cooked beef and stupendous lingering flavors. The competition was so close that a second blind test had to be completed to settle the score, underscoring the intensity of the culinary battle.Community Engagement: A Flavorful Contribution to HavelockExpressing gratitude for the Havelock Chili Festival, Nacho Shack donated over 12 gallons of high-quality chili for the People's Choice competition. The organization's efforts to contribute to the community align with Nacho Shack's commitment, highlighted by the introduction of the WIN-WIN-WIN Fundraising program . This initiative aims to support an unlimited number of non-profits in Craven and surrounding communities, exemplifying Nacho Shack's dedication to making a positive impact.Future Plans: Bringing Award-Winning Flavor to Nacho Shack's MenuNacho Shack plans to feature the award-winning Roller Coaster Chili on its menu in the first week of November, served with a small piece of sweet cornbread. Excitement brews as the team looks forward to perfecting the recipe for the upcoming International Chili Society Championship.Closing and Gratitude: A Heartfelt Thank YouDamon Ebanks extends heartfelt thanks to the International Chili Society, Havelock Chili Festival organizers, sponsors, and everyone who supported his chili journey. A special thanks to his only living parents, Jay and Alberta Therkilsen (In-laws), for their unwavering support.Call to Action: Join the Flavor Revolution!Join the flavor revolution with Nacho Shack! Swing by our Havelock location to savor complimentary samples of our acclaimed Roller Coaster Chili. Don't miss out on exciting updates and exclusive offers-sign up for our mailing list. Stay tuned for the upcoming launch of our Kickstarter campaign, where early bird perks await. Nacho Shack is on a mission to share our renowned chili with the world, making it available nationwide in stores and online. Be the first to receive exclusive freebies and follow us on this exciting journey by signing up for alerts .

Damon Ebanks

Nacho Shack Inc

+1 813-808-5925

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok