Indsoft Systems Announces Strategic Partnership With Relayz To Help Grow Ecosystem

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Mumbai, India, 1st November 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , IndSoft Systems a leading provider of web3 infrastructure services announced today that is has entered into a strategic partnership with Relayz Ecosystem. This will help Relayz Community overcome the time-intensive processes and costly overheads associated with provisioning, maintaining, and operating their Relayz nodes. This partnership is expected to Relayz enhance its video conferencing services significantly as users with minimum and no technical knowledge can also participate in the growing Relayz Ecosystem, IndSoft Systems will bring its fully managed node hosting service, to Relayz ecosystem.







For a limited period, IndSoft System has partnered with Relayz Ecosystem to offer nodes at discounted prices. Users can avail of this opportunity by ordering Relayz Node through:

About IndSoft System

IndSoft Systems is a leading provider of Infrastructure Services for Web3 Ecosystems. It specializes in providing services like Node Hosting, Node Management, Private Cloud Setup, and Bare Metal Server for Web3 Ecosystem, with the experience of providing robust Infrastructure for more than 25 years.



About Relayz Ecosystem

Relayz is the web3 next-gen of communication and collaboration dApps and decentralized network (RelyNet), enabling hyper-secure, privacy-preserving decentralized communications.

The first dApp is Relayz Meet, introducing decentralized web3 videoconferencing to the forefront – try it at Relayz RelyNet decentralization is enabled by users running nodes across the globe who get rewarded the RELY token.