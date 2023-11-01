US Action For Regulating AI Is World's Strongest

(MENAFN- Asia Times) On Monday (October 30), US President Joe Biden released a wide-ranging and ambitious executive order on artificial intelligence (AI) – catapulting the US to the front of conversations about regulating AI.

In doing so, the US is leapfrogging over other states in the race to rule over AI. Europe previously led the way with its AI Act, which was passed by the European Parliament in June 2023 but won't take full effect until 2025.

The presidential executive order is a grab bag of initiatives for regulating AI – some of them good and others seemingly rather half-baked. It aims to address harms ranging from the immediate, such as AI-generated deepfakes, through to intermediate harms such as job losses, to longer-term harms such as the much-disputed existential threat AI may pose to humans.

Biden's ambitious plan

The US Congress has been slow to pass significant regulation of big tech companies. This presidential executive order is likely both an attempt to sidestep an often deadlocked Congress, as well as to kick-start action. For example, the order calls upon Congress to pass bipartisan data privacy legislation.

The executive order will reportedly be implemented over the next three months to one year. It covers eight areas:



safety and security standards for AI

privacy protections

equity and civil rights

consumer rights

jobs

innovation and competition

international leadership AI governance.

On the one hand, the order covers many concerns raised by academics and the public. For example, one of its directives is to issue official guidance on how AI-generated content may be watermarked to reduce the risk from deepfakes.

It also requires companies developing AI models to prove they are safe before they can be rolled out for wider use. President Biden said that means