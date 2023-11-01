Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The State of Kuwait strongly condemned the heinous Israeli aggression on the Jabalia refugee camp in Palestine, which caused an excessive number of casualties amongst innocent unarmed civilians.
RAMALLAH -- Four Palestinians were martyred and others injured, during an Israeli occupation forces assault on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp.
KUWAIT -- The tenth plane within the Kuwaiti relief air bridge took off, heading to the Egyptian city Al-Arish, carrying 40 tons of humanitarian aid, medical equipment and four ambulances, to be delivered to Gaza Strip.
CAIRO -- Egyptian ambulances started entering Gaza Strip through Rafah crossing to transport wounded Palestinians. (end) aa
