Belgian Transport Unions Refuse To Load, Unload Weapons Going To Israel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- Belgian transport unions Wednesday announced their refusal to load and unload weapons going to Israel via both ports and airports and called for an immediate ceasefire.

"While a genocide is almost underway in Palestine, employees at various airports in Belgium see weapons leaving for a war zone," the unions said in a joint message posted on their X (former twitter).

"As trade unions active in ground handling, we declare our solidarity with those who campaign for peace. That is why we call for no more military equipment to be handled at our Belgian airports," they said. (end)

