AI Safety Summit Kicks Off In London Wed.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- The AI Safety Summit kicked off in the UK on Wednesday, with the participation of a number of countries and pioneer technology companies from China and the US.

The two-day summit, held in London, aims to reach an international agreement on dealing with the dangers of AI (artificial intillegence), and enhance cooperation to use this technology for useful purposes.

The sessions and seminars will be chaired by the UK's Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Michelle Donelan with her counterparts from different countries, with the participation of presidents of Google, Microsoft and other international companies. (end)

mrn











MENAFN01112023000071011013ID1107351378