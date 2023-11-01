Israel’s attacks in West Bank kill more 4 citizens, increasing fatality toll to 130

(MENAFN) Early Wednesday in the West Bank, Israeli army attacks resulted in the deaths of four Palestinians, pushing the total death toll in the occupied region to 130, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.



Fawaz Hamad, the director of Al-Razi Hospital in Jenin, reported that one Palestinian succumbed to a severe head injury caused by Israeli gunfire during an army operation in Jenin city and its camp. The incident was documented by a Palestinian news outlet.



The same report indicated that Israeli drones fired two missiles at the Joret Al-Dhahab neighborhood in the Jenin camp, injuring three Palestinians. These individuals were transported to the hospital by Palestine Red Crescent Society paramedics, and Ibn Sina Hospital later confirmed the deaths of two of the injured individuals.



The news outlet also documented Israeli bulldozers causing widespread destruction, demolishing walls, and wreaking havoc on streets. They also vandalized civilian vehicles in the city and the camp, all accompanied by the deafening sounds of violent explosions.



In a separate incident in the West Bank city of Tulkarm, a 65-year-old disabled Palestinian was fatally shot in the head by Israeli gunfire, as reported by medical sources at the Martyr Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital to a Palestinian news agency.

