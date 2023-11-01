CBA Discusses Situation In Financial And Banking Sectors With IMF

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The situation in the financial and banking sectors was discussed
between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the International
Monetary Fund (IMF), Azernwes reports.
According to the information, the institution held a meeting
with the IMF mission on Azerbaijan, the Middle East, and Central
Asia, headed by Anna Bordo - advisory mission on Article 4 of the
Fund's Articles of Agreement.
The meeting exchanged views on the macroeconomic situation in
the country, monetary policy, inflation expectations, and the state
of the financial and banking sectors, as well as discussing the
current state and future directions of cooperation between the
parties.
