Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Releases Inflation Forecast

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The strengthening
of restraining factors in the inflationary environment, as well as
the stability of inflationary expectations, provide grounds to
estimate annual inflation within the target range by the end of
this year and in 2024, Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) said,
Trend reports.
The CBA distributed information in connection with the reduction
of the discount rate.
"Inflation is likely to be within the target range in the medium
term, according to the Central Bank's October predictions. Thus,
annual inflation is expected to be 4.3 percent in 2023, 5.3 percent
in 2024, and 3.4 percent in 2025. Inflation predictions for 2024
and 2025 have been within the target range in several forecast
updates this year. Hence, the CBA's future monetary policy choices
will be based on a comparison of predicted inflation with the
objective as well as updated macroeconomic estimates. If the
dangers connected with the external and internal environments are
not realized, the potential of a progressive easing of monetary
policy will be explored.," the CBA said.
By the decision of the CBA Board, the discount rate was reduced
from 9 to 8.5 percent, the lower limit of the interest rate
corridor - from 7.5 to 7 percent, the upper limit of the interest
rate corridor - from 10 to 9.5 percent. This decision shall enter
into force on November 2, 2023.
