Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Releases Inflation Forecast

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The strengthening of restraining factors in the inflationary environment, as well as the stability of inflationary expectations, provide grounds to estimate annual inflation within the target range by the end of this year and in 2024, Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) said, Trend reports.

The CBA distributed information in connection with the reduction of the discount rate.

"Inflation is likely to be within the target range in the medium term, according to the Central Bank's October predictions. Thus, annual inflation is expected to be 4.3 percent in 2023, 5.3 percent in 2024, and 3.4 percent in 2025. Inflation predictions for 2024 and 2025 have been within the target range in several forecast updates this year. Hence, the CBA's future monetary policy choices will be based on a comparison of predicted inflation with the objective as well as updated macroeconomic estimates. If the dangers connected with the external and internal environments are not realized, the potential of a progressive easing of monetary policy will be explored.," the CBA said.

By the decision of the CBA Board, the discount rate was reduced from 9 to 8.5 percent, the lower limit of the interest rate corridor - from 7.5 to 7 percent, the upper limit of the interest rate corridor - from 10 to 9.5 percent. This decision shall enter into force on November 2, 2023.

