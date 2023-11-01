Kazakhstan, France Sign Agreement On Local Production Of FMD Vaccine

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 1. Kazakhstan and
France signed an agreement on production of foot-and-mouth disease
(FMD) vaccine, Trend reports.
Thus, an agreement on cooperation, licenses and supplies between
QazBioPharm JSC (national holding of Kazakhstan) and Boehringer
Ingelheim Animal Health France for the local production of
foot-and-mouth disease vaccine in Kazakhstan was signed in the
presence of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and
President of France Emmanuel Macron in Astana.
The QazBioPharm holding was created with 100 percent state
participation in the authorized capital, and the right to own and
use the state block of shares was transferred to the Ministry of
Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
From January through August 2023, trade turnover between
Kazakhstan and France amounted to $2.7 billion, which is 21.1
percent higher than for the same period in 2022 ($2.2 billion).
Exports from Kazakhstan to France from January through August
2023 increased by 2.9 percent and amounted to $1.8 billion. Imports
to Kazakhstan from France from January through August 2023 amounted
to $881.8 million.
