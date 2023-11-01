               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Finds Engineering Ammunition Depots In Karabakh Region (VIDEO)


11/1/2023 8:09:06 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Video footage of engineering ammunition depots discovered in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region has been released, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Trend presents the footage:

