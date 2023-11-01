Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Predicts Growth Of Country's GDP By 2025

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) forecasts the country's GDP growth at the level of four percent by 2025, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Taleh Kazimov said during a press conference on changes in the parameters of the discount rate, Trend reports.

