Azerbaijani Central Bank Announces Expected Level Of Current Account Surplus

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) forecasts current account surplus at $10 billion, Governor of the CBA Taleh Kazimov said during a press conference dedicated to changes in the parameters of the discount rate, Trend reports.

“According to our forecasts, the trade balance surplus at the end of this year will be $13.9 billion,” he noted.

Will be updated