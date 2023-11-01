               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Central Bank Announces Expected Level Of Current Account Surplus


11/1/2023 8:09:03 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) forecasts current account surplus at $10 billion, Governor of the CBA Taleh Kazimov said during a press conference dedicated to changes in the parameters of the discount rate, Trend reports.

“According to our forecasts, the trade balance surplus at the end of this year will be $13.9 billion,” he noted.

Will be updated

