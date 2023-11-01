Azerbaijani Central Bank Announces Expected Level Of Current Account Surplus

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The Central Bank
of Azerbaijan (CBA) forecasts current account surplus at $10
billion, Governor of the CBA Taleh Kazimov said during a press
conference dedicated to changes in the parameters of the discount
rate, Trend reports.
“According to our forecasts, the trade balance surplus at the
end of this year will be $13.9 billion,” he noted.
