Reintegration Doors Are Not Closed - Azerbaijani MP (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The Baku Network
platform has aired the next issue of the analytical video project
"Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov", Trend reports.
The guest of the program was a member of the Milli Majlis
(Parliament) of Azerbaijan, political scientist Rasim
Musabeyov.
Rasim Musabeyov noted that Azerbaijanis were once brutally
expelled from Armenia under threat.
"It was ethnic cleansing. But unlike Armenia, we created
conditions for Armenians to stay. All Armenians who left the
territory of our country were interviewed; they were asked, why are
you leaving? Most of them answered that they were forced to leave
by the separatist regime. There was maliciousness behind this
process to accuse Azerbaijan and to put the responsibility in
connection with compensation on Azerbaijan. But there is no way to
do this. Even today, we say that the roads are open and the doors
are not closed. If we are talking about people living in Karabakh,
people who are locals - from Karabakh, not Armenians who moved
there from Lebanon or Syria, they can reintegrate into our
society," he said.
Trend presents the full issue of the program.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01112023000187011040ID1107351341
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.