Foreign Exchange Reserves Of Azerbaijan Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves amount to $66.4 billion today, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Taleh Kazimov said during a press conference on changes in the parameters of the discount rate, Trend reports.

"The foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan amount to $10.5 billion today," Kazimov said.

Will be updated