Bark For Schools Announces Major Safety Initiative With Local School Parent Organizations

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bark Technologies announced its newest initiative, the Bark Community Partners Program, which enables parent organizations nationwide to raise much-needed funds for their schools through the sale of the Bark Phone .

Launched in late 2022, the Bark Phone was the natural expansion of the online safety leader's commitment to keeping kids safer online and in real life, following in the footsteps of its signature app. It was recently named to TIME's Best Inventions of 2023 list and also received PC Magazine's Editors' Choice Award for best kids' smartphone.



Since 2015, Bark has helped to protect more than 6.8 million children from digital dangers including cyberbullying, self-harm, suicidal ideation, online predation, violent content, threats of school violence, and more. Close to 1.5 million self-harm situations and 3.4 million severe bullying situations have been detected, flagged, and escalated from the Bark app alone.

Through the new Community Partners Program, Bark will donate $100 for every phone sold through a school's parent organization. In addition, schools will get exclusive access to free and discounted online safety speaking events, family workshops, online courses, and more.

Combining the best of online safety monitoring with location tracking and other top parent-requested features, including advanced content monitoring, real-time GPS location tracking, and app download permissions, the Bark Phone is a fully customizable Samsung A series model powered by Bark's award-winning software.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer the Community Partners Program to school PTAs and other parent groups nationwide," said Bill Klasnic, vice president of Bark for Schools. "Not only does this unique program equip families with great resources and unmatched digital safety with the Bark Phone, but it affords PTAs tremendous earning potential for their schools, well beyond what traditional passive programs typically yield."

For more information about the Bark Community Partners Program and to register to be an official Bark for Schools community partner, visit .

ABOUT BARK

Bark is an award-winning parental control app that helps protect 6.8 million children at home and in more than 3,700 schools and districts nationwide. Bark is currently available in the U.S., South Africa, and Australia. Using highly sophisticated artificial intelligence, Bark alerts families to concerning behaviors in a variety of categories, including cyberbullying, depression, suicidal ideation, violence, and online predation, and gives caregivers best next steps for how to address those issues. Bark monitors more than 30 of today's most popular social media platforms and apps, as well as text messages, images, videos, chats, emails, and files. Families also get the ability to create custom screen time schedules, block websites and apps, track location in real time, and receive location alerts when kids are on the go. Visit

for more information.

