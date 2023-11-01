Equinix Named A Leader In 2023 IDC Marketscape Report For Worldwide Datacenter Services

The IDC MarketScape assessment evaluates several major colocation and interconnection service providers worldwide. It is based on current and future capabilities, with a view of presenting a comprehensive analysis of enterprise digital infrastructure requirements and milestones in the industry. According to the IDC MarketScape, data center providers have "emerged as a key nexus for hybrid and multicloud networking and the epicenter for a diverse range of cloud-based digital infrastructure services."



Highlights/Key Facts

The report recognized Equinix's strengths in the following areas:



Global expansion and ecosystem growth: The company has a strong global footprint and recently expanded into emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. Equinix spans six continents with data center facilities in 70 metros across 32 countries, and access to a dense ecosystem that includes more than 2,000 networks and over 3,000 cloud and IT companies.

Innovative platform capabilities: According to the report, "[Equinix] has one of the most diverse portfolios of any data center company, which meets the demands of enterprises, hyperscalers and networking providers." Equinix continues to evolve its platform for increased automation and on-demand capabilities with its digital service offerings, including software-defined interconnection via Equinix Fabric®, on-demand virtual network functions via Equinix Network Edge, and dedicated Bare Metal as a Service via Equinix Metal®. Setting the pace of sustainability advancements: Equinix has continued to invest in sustainable resources and infrastructure. In 2022, Equinix reached 96% renewable coverage across its global data center footprint, marking the fifth consecutive year Equinix has achieved greater than 90% coverage.

Quotes

Tiffany

Osias, Vice President of Global Colocation Services at Equinix

"We are proud to once again be positioned as a Leader in the latest IDC MarketScape for data center services.1 It has become increasingly evident that digital infrastructure plays a critical role in enabling businesses to innovate, reach new markets and drive differentiation. We remain focused on enabling customers to achieve these outcomes more quickly and easily by delivering a global platform for them to interconnect and deploy infrastructure at software speed."

Courtney

Munroe,

Research Vice President, Worldwide Telecommunications Research, IDC

"Equinix has delivered excellent service for the last 25 years and is an essential platform for interconnecting with network operators, cloud operators and other digital service providers. The company continues to enhance its platform and expand to key markets to enable businesses to optimize their digital infrastructure and do so sustainably."

Additional Resources



IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Datacenter Services 2023 Vendor Assessment [Analyst Report]

Equinix Is a Leader in the 2023 IDC MarketScape for Data Center Services [Blog]

IDC – Create exceptional customer experiences with data, AI and edge [White Paper] 2023 Global Interconnection Index (GXI) [Report]

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Equinix

Equinix

(Nasdaq: EQIX ) is the world's digital infrastructure company®. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the current inflationary environment; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX® and xScale® data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.