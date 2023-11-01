Global Black Impact Summit Postponed To 22-23 February 2024

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



In light of the deeply concerning global events taking place, the Black Impact Foundation (BIF) has made the decision to reschedule the Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) ( )

to February 22-23, 2024, in the United Arab Emirates.

GBIS is a celebration of Black excellence, uniting role models, influential figures and leaders from across the global Black community to promote connectivity and engagement while inspiring the next generation of leaders. With everything going on in the world, both the BIF and GBIS event-organizer Energy Capital & Power recognize that this is a time of somber reflection, not one of worldwide celebration.

“In light of the current global situation, we have made the decision to postpone GBIS to next year. A central point of focus of the summit is to connect the global Black community, uniting people, companies, and leaders under efforts to strengthen communities, generate new ideas and innovations, while promoting the power that Black people hold. Our choice is driven by a respect for all those affected by current global events,” states Clarence Seedorf, Chairman of the BIF.

Our thoughts are with all those impacted. Stay resilient, and we will convene in the near future to pursue our shared goal of fostering positive change.

Global Black Impact Summit:

Organized by Energy Capital & Power, the Global Black Impact Summit is an annual event that seeks to celebrate the achievements of the Black community, promote excellence, and explore untapped potential across various fields. The next summit is set to be a transformative experience, featuring influential speakers, engaging panel discussions, and networking opportunities that empower attendees to reach new heights.

