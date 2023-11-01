Kuwait Parliamentarians Renew Support To Gaza, Reiterate Condemnation Of Occupation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Parliamentarians, on Wednesday, reiterated their condemnation of Israeli occupation continuous aggression against Gaza Strip, and reasserted their rejection of all forms of normalization with Zionist entity.

In separate remarks during today's special session on recent escalation in Palestine and Gaza Strip in particular, the MPs voiced their support to the just Palestinian cause.

The MPs also spoke of the resilience of the people of Gaza despite heinous massacres of the occupiers, and hailed the unwavering Kuwaiti position from cause.

They also denounced the position of nations claiming to adopt human rights principles and values of justice, but stay silent in face of the situation in Palestine.

The parliamentarians underscored importance of coordination efforts to launch campaigns implementing United Nations General Assembly resolution on ceasefire and allowing the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza. (pickup previous)

