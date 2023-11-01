Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Spain On Crown Princess' Oath Taking

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a cable to the King of Spain Felipe VI, congratulating him on Princess Leonor swearing-in ceremony as the heir to the Crown of the Kingdom of Spain. His Highness wished her further success in serving her country and people. (pickup previous) ahm

