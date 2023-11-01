Kuwait Amir Congratulates Spain On Crown Princess' Oath Taking

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a congratulations cable to the King of Spain Felipe VI, following Princess Leonor's swearing-in ceremony as the heir to the Crown of the Kingdom of Spain.
In the cable, His Highness wished the Princess further success in serving her country, and the King a long healthy life and more development and prosperity for his country. (end)
ahm
MENAFN01112023000071011013ID1107351325
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.