Kuwait Amir Congratulates Spain On Crown Princess' Oath Taking


11/1/2023 8:05:01 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a congratulations cable to the King of Spain Felipe VI, following Princess Leonor's swearing-in ceremony as the heir to the Crown of the Kingdom of Spain.
In the cable, His Highness wished the Princess further success in serving her country, and the King a long healthy life and more development and prosperity for his country. (end)
