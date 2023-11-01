Senate Partakes In Arab-African Investment And International Cooperation Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) - Chairman of the Senate's Tourism and Heritage Committee Abdul Hakim Hindi participated in the Arab-African Investment and International Cooperation Conference, organized by the Egyptian cabinet at the Arab League headquarters.During the five-day conference, Hindi spoke about the Jordanian experience in creating opportunities for young people and overcoming challenges to encourage them to pursue innovative projects and invest in software and modern technical industries. This investment would help reduce unemployment and restore their self-confidence as leaders in the new economy.He emphasized the importance of introducing young people to modern management mechanisms that are based on market logic and the principles of the new economy. Hindi also called for the conference to come up with practical, targeted, and high-quality recommendations that would benefit young people and help them enter the workforce and become productive members of society.