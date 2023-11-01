(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Grab Ice-Cream for AED 1 at Keventers' All New Food Truck at City Walk







The deal is valid on Sunday, November 5th, for first 150 customers



Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Keventers, the Original Milkshake Brand renowned for its 98-year legacy and 200+ outlets in India, is now celebrating the opening of its 8th outlet and second food truck in the UAE at City Walk! And you are in for a pleasant surprise! To celebrate the launch of its new truck location, Keventers is giving out ice cream for only AED 1 on Sunday, November 5 (to the first 150 customers).

Keventers offers a wide range of classic and modern flavours. From vanilla to Lotus Biscoff, there's a treat for everyone, including avocado honey, mint oreo, and more.

Keventers entered the UAE market only six years ago and expanded its presence to Silicon Oasis, Sahara Mall, Karama, Sharjah City Centre, Abu Dhabi, and the Ajman Museum, along with its first food truck concept in JBR in June 2023.

Keventers' food trucks don light, bright, and pastel colours, representing the upbeat, happy, and lively vibes of this city, and are perfectly suited for busy urban settings and popular tourist hotspots in Dubai.

Whether you're a local resident on the move or a tourist enjoying the city's sights, you can now easily grab your favourite Keventers milkshakes and other delectable offerings and enjoy them amidst Dubai's stunning atmosphere.

Agastya Dalmia, CEO and Founder, Keventers, expressed,“We're thrilled to announce our latest venture in the UAE's premier tourist destination. Our food truck is not just about satisfying indulgence; it's a celebration of flavours, innovation, and accessibility. With our food truck category, we're all set to redefine the way you experience delectable desserts & milkshakes on the streets of Dubai.

Amir Siddiqui, Managing Director, Keventers Arabia, also added,“Keventers foray into the heart of the UAE's tourist landscape with our food truck marks an exciting chapter in our journey. We are driven by the belief that delicious milkshakes and delectable ice creams should be an accessible delight, and our food truck embodies this principle.”



QUICK DEETS:

What: Grab Ice-Cream for AED 1 at Keventers's New Food Truck at City Walk

When: Sunday, 5th November

Where: City Walk, Opp. Canadian University

Contact: +97143491151 / +971545815350

Website: Keventers Arabia