Union Coop Signs Memorandum Of Understanding With Smile Train

The Cooperative and Smile Train have signed similar agreements previously as well



Dubai, UAE:

Union Coop has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Smile Train International, reinforcing their partnership through the exchange of expertise and the utilization of available resources for mutual benefit. The collaboration also includes joint promotion and marketing of projects and initiatives, with a focus on delivering high-quality and effective services.

The agreement was formally signed by Eng. Abdulla Mohammad Rafie Al Dallal, Managing Director of Union Coop, and Ms. Afaf Meky, Executive Manager of Smile Train International, UAE. The signing ceremony took place at Union Coop's headquarters in Al Warqa City Mall and was attended by Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki, Director of Corporate Communication, Mr. Shuaib Al Hammadi, Senior Manager of the Media Section, and Ms. Huda Salem Saif, Senior Manager of the Communication Section, representing Union Coop, along with several representatives from Union Coop.

Union Coop's Managing Director underscored the organization's commitment to signing agreements and fostering collaborations with various community institutions to enhance cooperation, coordination, and partnerships. This approach aims to leverage the collective expertise of all parties across diverse fields, ultimately achieving common strategic goals and creating added value for both organizations.

In reciprocation, Ms. Afaf Meky expressed her appreciation to Union Coop for their support of Smile Train and their pivotal role in assisting community institutions. She highlighted the positive impact of this agreement on both parties, as Smile Train commits to supporting Union Coop's community initiatives.

It's important to note that Smile Train is the world's largest cleft-focused organization, recognized for its sustainable and locally adaptable model for providing cleft surgery and comprehensive care. They empower local medical professionals through training, funding, and resources to deliver free cleft surgery and holistic cleft care for children globally. Additionally, Smile Train offers a sustainable and globally replicable healthcare model for cleft treatment, significantly improving the lives of children by enhancing their ability to eat, breathe, and speak, thereby enabling them to thrive without hindrances.