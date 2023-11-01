Global Self-Adherent Wraps Market Outlook To 2028: Online Pharmacies And Trauma Injuries Propel Growth

The global self-adherent wraps market is on a growth trajectory, with projections indicating an increase from US$ 295.14 million in 2022 to US$ 404.11 million by 2028, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the period.

The burgeoning e-commerce industry has significantly contributed to the growth of the self-adherent wraps market. Consumers increasingly turn to online pharmacies to purchase medical products due to their convenience, competitive pricing, swift delivery, and various incentives such as discounts, loyalty programs, and cashback offers. Online pharmacies provide a hassle-free solution, particularly for older adults, physically challenged individuals, and busy professionals who can swiftly order medicines and medical products without the need to visit local stores. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the growth of online pharmacies, offering consumers a safe and accessible option for acquiring healthcare products, including self-adherent wraps.

Regional Market Dynamics

In 2021, Europe held the largest share of global revenue in the self-adherent wraps market, while North America is projected to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the coming years. North America's growth is driven by increased investments in healthcare infrastructure, bolstered by favorable government policies and frameworks. Trauma-related injuries and surgical procedures have heightened the demand for self-adherent wraps in the region. Notably, data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates a substantial rise in fatal work injuries from 2020 to 2021, with an 8.9% increase. Moreover, the presence of major self-adherent wraps manufacturers, including 3M Co, Cardinal Health Inc, Primed Medical Products Inc, and others, further contributes to the market's expansion in North America.

Key Market Players

Prominent players in the global self-adherent wraps market include 3M Co, Cardinal Health Inc, PRIMED Medical Products Inc, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc, Walgreens Co, Dynarex Corp, Milliken & Co, Medline Industries LP, Essity AB, Steroplast Healthcare Ltd, and Performance Health Holding Inc. These market leaders consistently focus on strategic initiatives such as research and development, mergers and acquisitions, expansion, and the introduction of innovative products to maintain a competitive edge and offer high-quality solutions to consumers.

In conclusion, the global self-adherent wraps market is thriving, driven by the convergence of e-commerce trends and the healthcare sector's increasing reliance on online pharmacies. North America is poised for substantial growth, fueled by robust healthcare infrastructure, government support, and the rising incidence of traumatic injuries. Leading market players continue to innovate, ensuring the market's continued expansion and the availability of advanced self-adherent wrap solutions. For comprehensive insights and detailed analysis, the full market report is recommended.

Key Attributes