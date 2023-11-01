Federal Reserve likely to hold rates steady amid economic strength, inflation challenges

(MENAFN) The Federal Reserve is widely anticipated to maintain its current interest rates, notwithstanding the backdrop of an unexpectedly robust economy and persistent inflation. The central focus on Wall Street, however, is the press conference led by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at 2:30 PM ET, as market participants seek further insight into the Fed's future rate hike plans.



Powell is expected to keep the door ajar for at least one more rate increase this year, although he is likely to emphasize that this decision will hinge on forthcoming economic data releases. This message mirrors his stance in October when he similarly emphasized the Fed's cautious approach, balancing the risks of tightening monetary policy too aggressively against the risks of doing too little.



Gregory Daco, EY's chief economist, anticipates that Powell will underscore the need for prudent decision-making, given the array of uncertainties, both new and longstanding. The Fed Chair is likely to reiterate that achieving the 2 percent inflation target in a sustainable manner requires more than just a few months of positive economic data.



Having already increased interest rates to a range of 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent, marking the highest level in over two decades, Fed officials acted decisively to combat inflation. While prices have somewhat receded from their peak of 9.1 percent, they remain elevated compared to both pre-pandemic levels and the Fed's 2 percent inflation target. The upward adjustment of interest rates typically leads to higher costs for consumer and business loans, potentially constraining economic activity by prompting employers to curtail spending. Notably, the rapid rate hikes have caused the average rate on 30-year mortgages to surpass 8 percent for the first time in many years. Borrowing expenses across various sectors, from home equity lines of credit to auto loans and credit cards, have also experienced spikes.



Nevertheless, the surprising surge in rates has not deterred consumer spending or business hiring. The economy experienced an unexpected acceleration in growth, with the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), a comprehensive measure of goods and services produced, expanding at an annualized rate of 4.9 percent from July through September, marking the most significant increase since 2021.



Remarkably, the labor market has remained exceptionally tight, defying expectations. The demand for workers continues to outstrip the availability of jobs, layoffs remain limited, and the economy continues to add jobs at a robust pace. This resilient performance amid the challenges of rising rates and inflation underscores the complex economic landscape facing the Federal Reserve and the watchful eyes of financial markets.

