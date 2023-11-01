Benefits Of Holistic Healthcare To Patient's Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, Vice Chair, Gateway for Cancer Research

SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Functional medicine - healthcare that prioritizes prevention, empowerment and personalized treatment – has been growing in popularity.More than thirty-seven percent of Gateway for Cancer Research funded breast cancer trials have been in integrative therapies and one-hundred percent of funds donated go directly towards patient care.In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, best-selling author and cancer advocate, discusses the rise of alternative medicine and a holistic approach to disease prevention.

