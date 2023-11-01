Corporate Wellness Market Size & Share Report, 2023-2030|Says IMR Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)





The global Corporate Wellness Market size was valued at USD 66.52 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 123.18 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2028.

The Corporate Wellness Market is a dynamic segment within the broader health and wellness industry, focusing on providing comprehensive wellness programs and services to employees within organizations. These programs are designed to promote and support employees' physical, mental, and emotional well-being. The market encompasses a wide range of offerings, including fitness and nutrition programs, stress management, mental health support, health screenings, and employee engagement initiatives.

Employers are increasingly recognizing the importance of employee well-being as a key factor in organizational success. A healthy and engaged workforce can lead to increased productivity, reduced absenteeism, and improved overall morale. As a result, the market for corporate wellness programs has witnessed significant growth, with organizations of all sizes investing in initiatives to enhance employee health and productivity.

Top Key Players Covered In Corporate Wellness Market:

ComPsych Corporation (US),Wellness Corporate Solutions (US),Virgin Pulse (US),Provant Health Solutions (US),EXOS(US),Marino Wellness (US),Privia Health (US),Vitality Group (Chicago),Wellsource Inc. (US),Central Corporate Wellness (Singapore),Truworth Wellness (US),SOL Wellness (US),CXA Group (Singapore),Optum (US) and other major players.

Market Driver:

Rising Focus on Employee Well-being and Productivity:

A primary driver of the Corporate Wellness Market is the increasing emphasis on employee well-being and its direct impact on productivity. Employers are becoming more aware of the link between the health and well-being of their workforce and organizational performance. By offering wellness programs and services, employers aim to create a supportive environment that fosters physical and mental health, leading to higher levels of engagement, job satisfaction, and productivity among employees.

Market Opportunity:

Integration of Technology and Data Analytics:

An important market opportunity lies in the integration of technology and data analytics in corporate wellness programs. This includes the use of wellness apps, wearable devices, and digital platforms to track and monitor employees' health and wellness progress. Additionally, leveraging data analytics allows for the customization of wellness programs based on individual employee needs and preferences. Companies that invest in advanced technology solutions to enhance the effectiveness and personalization of their wellness programs are likely to capture a significant share of the market.

As the focus on employee well-being continues to grow, the Corporate Wellness Market is poised for sustained expansion. Companies that offer comprehensive, data-driven, and engaging wellness programs, along with effective measurement and reporting mechanisms, are well-positioned to lead in this dynamic and evolving industry. Additionally, building strong partnerships with healthcare providers, wellness experts, and industry associations can help drive innovation and ensure the success of corporate wellness initiatives.

Segmentation Analysis Of Corporate Wellness Market

By Service Type



Health Risk Assessment

Fitness

Smoking Cessation

Health Screening

Nutrition & Weight Management

Stress Management Others

By End-User



Small Scale

Medium Scale Large Scale

By Delivery Model



Onsite Offsite

Market Segment by Regions and Countries Level Analysis:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Eastern Europe (Bulgaria, The Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Rest of Eastern Europe)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, The Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Israel, South Africa) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA)

Table of content:

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Process

1.4 Scope and Coverage

1.4.1 Market Definition

1.4.2 Key Questions Answered

1.5 Market Segmentation

Chapter 2:Executive Summary

Chapter 3:Growth Opportunities By Segment

3.1 By Service Type

3.2 By End-Users

3.3 By Delivery Model

Chapter 4: Market Landscape

4.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Bargaining Power of Supplier

4.1.2 Threat of New Entrants

4.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.1.4 Competitive Rivalry

4.1.5 Bargaining Power Among Buyers

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.5.4 Challenges

4.4 Pestle Analysis

4.5 Technological Roadmap

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 SWOT Analysis

4.8 Price Trend Analysis

4.9 Patent Analysis

4.10 Analysis of the Impact of Covid-19

4.10.1 Impact on the Overall Market

4.10.2 Impact on the Supply Chain

4.10.3 Impact on the Key Manufacturers

4.10.4 Impact on the Pricing

Chapter 5: Corporate Wellness Market by Service Type

5.1 Corporate Wellness Market Overview Snapshot and Growth Engine

5.2 Corporate Wellness Market Overview

5.3 Health Risk Assessment

5.3.1 Introduction and Market Overview

5.3.2 Historic and Forecasted Market Size (2016-2028F)

5.3.3 Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.3.4 Health Risk Assessment: Grographic Segmentation

5.4 Fitness

5.4.1 Introduction and Market Overview

5.4.2 Historic and Forecasted Market Size (2016-2028F)

5.4.3 Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.4.4 Fitness: Grographic Segmentation

5.5 Smoking Cessation

5.5.1 Introduction and Market Overview

5.5.2 Historic and Forecasted Market Size (2016-2028F)

5.5.3 Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.5.4 Smoking Cessation: Grographic Segmentation

5.6 Others

5.6.1 Introduction and Market Overview

5.6.2 Historic and Forecasted Market Size (2016-2028F)

5.6.3 Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.6.4 Others: Grographic Segmentation

Chapter 6: Corporate Wellness Market by End-Users

Continue....

