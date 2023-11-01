TEDPIX declines by 0.54 percent with 10,600-points decrease on Wednesday’s session

(MENAFN) TEDPIX, the benchmark index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell by 10,698 points (0.54 percent) to 1.970,506 on Wednesday’s session.



Tehran Stock Exchange is one of the four Iranian share trading platforms, and the most vital one. The additional three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), as well as Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, recognized as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).



Chief of Iran’s Securitas and Exchange Organization (SEO) Majid Eshqi stated that utilizing the volumes of the nation’s private industry in the share market has been one of the major plans of the organization during the last year.



“One of the main approaches of the Securitas and Exchange Organization during the past year has been to use the power of the private sector, because government entities and the public sector do not have the necessary characteristics for economic prosperity, so we must increase the share of the private sector in the capital market,” Eshqi stated in a meeting in Khorasan Razavi Province.



According to the official, while major industries encounter their own challenges and fluctuations, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can help offset these ups and downs. The official emphasized that the predominant trend in the global economy is shifting toward small and medium-sized businesses, as they are the key drivers of value, employment, and innovation.



The head of SEO also emphasized that the primary focus of the stock market should be on investment and financing, declaring: “We need to direct the liquidity flow towards production.”

