Lakewood-Amedex Announces Leadership Changes

UNIVERSITY PARK, Fla., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakewood-Amedex Inc. , a privately held, clinical-stage pharmaceutical discovery and development company advancing a broad portfolio of first-in-class antimicrobial and antifungal therapeutics called BisphosphocinsTM, today announced that Peter B. Corr, Ph.D., who has served as board chairman since 2020, was named Executive Chairman and will assume the strategic responsibilities of former CEO Steve Parkinson who left the company at the request of the Board. Dr. Corr is the Co-founder and Managing General Partner of Auven Therapeutics Management LLLP. He retired from Pfizer Inc. in 2006 where he was Senior Vice President for Science and Technology, in addition to leading worldwide pharmaceutical research and development for Pfizer. Previously, Dr. Corr served as Executive Vice President, Pfizer Global Research & Development and President, Pfizer Worldwide Development. His full CV is on the Lakewood-Amedex website

The Company also announced leadership promotions in the organization for Thomas Balzer, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President for Clinical Development, and Kelvin Cooper, Ph.D., Vice President of Research and Development. Both Dr. Balzer and Dr. Cooper now report to Dr. Corr.

Dr. Balzer will take on the additional role of Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. Cooper, who will serve as Chief Operating Officer, was promoted to Senior Vice President of Research and Development. Dr. Balzer and Dr. Cooper now report to Dr. Corr

Dr. Balzer is an accomplished healthcare professional with extensive experience in clinical drug development and medical affairs. In his most recent position, Dr. Balzer was Head of Clinical Development at Thrive Detect, an Exact Sciences Company, and was leading the development of a multi-cancer detection liquid biopsy assay.

Dr. Balzer worked for more than 25 years in various positions at Bayer HealthCare and served as Vice President and Global Head of Medical Affairs & Clinical Development Radiology at Bayer U.S. in NJ with responsibility for Bayer's medical imaging business. This included pharmaceuticals (contrast media), medical devices, and informatics/ AI projects. Dr. Balzer also built, developed, and managed teams at different locations worldwide and completed four global clinical development programs/ NDAs as well as several additional indication expansions.

Dr. Balzer attended medical school in Berlin, Germany, and conducted his residency at the Benjamin Franklin Hospital of the Free University Berlin. He is board-certified in Germany in Internal Medicine, and he earned his Ph.D. from the Free University for work in neuro-endocrine pharmacology.

Dr. Cooper is a seasoned pharmaceutical scientist and executive with more than 45 years of experience in all aspects of drug discovery and development across several therapeutic areas including infectious disease, cancer, respiratory, immunology, and inflammation. Before joining Lakewood-Amedex, Dr. Cooper filled several roles at Pfizer, including Senior Vice President for Portfolio Development in its Established Pharmaceutical Sciences Business Unit; Senior Vice President of Worldwide Pharmaceutical Sciences with responsibility for both small molecules and biologics in the areas of drug substance, drug product, and device development; Executive Director of drug development for cancer, respiratory, allergy, immunology, and infectious disease; and Director of Drug Discovery in those same therapeutic areas.

Dr. Cooper earned a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from the University of Nottingham and is a past recipient of the Captain Black Award for Science. He has also authored 46 publications and holds 34 patents.

Board chairman Dr. Peter B. Corr stated, "We are fortunate to have Drs. Balzer and Cooper serve in these important roles at Lakewood-Amedex, and their promotions reflect the level of accomplishment that they have brought to the company during their tenure.

We look forward to their continued contributions as we work to advance our Research and Clinical Development programs."

About Lakewood-Amedex, Inc.

Lakewood-Amedex is a privately held, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of first-in-class antimicrobial and antifungal therapeutics called BisphosphocinsTM. The company's products and technology are covered by an extensive patent portfolio consisting of granted and/or issued patents and pending patent applications covering many major pharmaceutical indications. The company's lead therapeutic candidates are novel synthetic broad-spectrum antimicrobials proven to be effective in killing a wide range of Gram-positive, Gram-negative, and antibiotic-resistant bacteria and all fungal strains tested. Nu-3 has already completed a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with infected diabetic foot ulcers and a larger Phase 2 program is being initiated. For more information,



