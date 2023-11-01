Mercer Advisors Acquires Singh Advisory, LLC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Expanding Mercer Advisors' Colorado Presence

DENVER, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of Singh Advisory, LLC (hereinafter "Singh Advisory"). Singh Advisory is a comprehensive wealth management firm located in Denver, Colorado. Singh Advisory was founded by Parshad K. Singh, CFP®, CIMA® in 2018 and currently has assets under management ("AUM") of approximately $60 million.

Singh Advisory provides comprehensive wealth management services to their clients anchoring on financial planning.

Parshad K. Singh, CFP®, CIMA®, Founder (Parshad), stated: "Having recently started my own RIA, and seeing the growth and future investment necessary to compete in our highly competitive industry, I decided to join an established firm that offered a panoply of professional services to clients, all under one roof, rather than building that myself. Shortly thereafter I was introduced to David Barton, Vice Chairman at Mercer Advisors who leads mergers and acquisitions for Mercer Advisors.

After meeting with Dave, I knew we found the right partner. Mercer Advisors is a national family office RIA with dozens of in-house estate planning lawyers who address the estate planning needs of their clients. They employ an even larger dedicated team of CPAs and other tax professionals to provide turnkey tax return preparation for their clients; as well as provide corporate trustee and other services in house. As I did my due diligence on many firms, I found this to be the most attractive business model. I know I will be able to continue to serve my clients with excellence here and that Mercer Advisors will offer me significant career development opportunities. I couldn't be happier for my clients and for myself!"

David Barton, Vice Chairman, who led the acquisition of Singh Advisory on behalf of Mercer Advisors stated: "Parshad is a highly credentialed, young go-getter, with exceptional interpersonal skills.

He has built a successful practice in a short period of time and his business is very close to our Denver headquarters. He is an excellent Advisor and he and his wonderful staff will be a great addition to our team. Our combination is a true win-win."

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors, said, "Singh Advisory is a perfect fit for Mercer Advisors, and Parshad and his staff are great additions to our team. This acquisition illustrates the enormous value that Mercer Advisors can provide advisor teams looking to "join vs. build" an RIA firm on their own. We are thrilled they are joining us and look forward to working together to deliver meaningful results for our shared clients."

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management and financial planning firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), and Regis Acquisitions, Inc. (RIA). Both are majority owned by Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital.

Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is privately held, has over 960 employees, and operates nationally through 70+ locations across the country. Mercer Advisors manages $52 billion in client assets. For more information, visit .

Company statistics as of 8-31-23. Client assets refers to client assets under management (AUM) and client asset under advisement (AUA) by both Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition, Inc. Client Assets includes assets gained from recent acquisitions where the advisory agreements have been properly assigned to Mercer Global Advisors, but the custodial accounts have yet to be transferred and/or the accounts have yet to be migrated to Mercer Global Advisors' portfolio management system. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition, Inc., are subsidiaries of Mercer Advisors Inc., a parent company not involved with investment services.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning

document

preparation

and other legal advice

are provided

through select third parties unrelated to Mercer Advisors. Tax preparation and tax filing are a separate fee from Mercer Advisors' investment management and planning services. Trustee services are offered through select third parties with which a client would engage directly. Mercer Global Advisors has a related insurance agency. Mercer Advisors Insurance Services, LLC (MAIS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer Advisors Inc. Employees of Mercer Global Advisors serve as officers of MAIS. MAIS provides individual life, disability, long term care coverage, and property and casualty coverage through various insurance companies.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the CFP® certification mark, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM certification mark, and the CFP® certification mark (with plaque design) logo in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.



Contact: Chris

Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE Mercer Global Advisors Inc.