GURU Organic Energy Continues To Grow Its Online And Wholesale Club Channel Activities

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon's fall Prime Day event, which took place on October 10 and 11, was a resounding success for the Company. GURU achieved over 370% growth in sales in Canada and over 130% growth in the U.S., compared to the same promotion last year. This heightened performance was a direct result of GURU'S marketing strategy, pricing tactics, and improved execution.

Wholesale Club Channel

Following the strong performance of its recent rotational programs in the U.S. (Los Angeles) and Canada, GURU has renewed its rotational program with a leading club wholesaler in Quebec, for another 16-week period starting this November. The Company also received confirmation for two additional regional rotational programs in the U.S. scheduled to start early 2024.

Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU, stated:“These operational achievements underscore our determination to drive sales across all sectors of our business, including the online and wholesale club channels, which carry huge revenue potential. Over the last year, we've evolved our marketing and sales strategies to cater more closely to our consumers seeking Good Energy and we're very pleased with the results. We look forward to continuing this momentum with a planned series of marketing activities, including the launch of our Fruit Punch and another new great-tasting innovation coming soon in the U.S.”

1 Nielsen: 52-week period ended July 15, 2023, All Channels, Canada vs. the same period a year ago.

About GURU Products

GURU energy drinks are made from a short list of plant-based active ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame. These carefully sourced ingredients are crafted into unique blends that push your body to go further and your mind to be sharper.

About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company that launched the world's first natural, plant-based energy drink in 1999. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of over 25,000 points of sale, and through and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame, which offer consumers Feel Good Energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to guruenergy or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram, @guruenergy on Facebook and @guruenergydrink on TikTok.