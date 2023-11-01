Self-Tanning Product Market To Reach USD 2.1 Billion By 2032 Says Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the Self-tanning Product Market was valued at USD 1.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.1 Billion in 2032 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Self-tanning refers to using lotion, mousse, serum, and other product that give a sun-tan-like appearance to the user's skin. The trend of using these product is significantly rising amongst Hollywood celebrities, who prefer getting an artificial tan to get the perfect look for their pictures or shots.

According to the Mayo Clinic, this skin tanning product uses a compound called dihydroxyacetone that reacts with the dead cells in the skin and helps the user get a tanned appearance like that of a natural tan, and its effect lasts for up to 3-10 days. A significant reason boosting the demand for self-tanning product is their flawless, tanned appearance on the user's skin. It is increasingly used by many influencers, models, actors, and actresses because it helps them hide fine lines, wrinkles, and spots and helps them look younger. The user can choose the tan level, i.e. light, medium, or dark, that helps them get the tan as needed.

Segmentation Overview:

The global self-tanning product market has been segmented into product, end-user, and region. Self-tanning lotion holds a significant share in the self-tanning market. North America holds a significant share in the self-tanning market, and people in Canada and the United States prefer having a tan. In the United States, according to Skincancer, the tanning salon industry stood at USD 2.8 billion and is expected to grow even further due to increasing demand for tan.

Self-tanning Product Market Report Highlights:

The global self-tanning product market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2032.

Based on product, the self-tanning market is segmented as self-tanning mousse, self-tanning towelettes, self-tanning water spray and mist, self-tanning sticks, self-tanning face serum, and self-tanning lotions.

Based on the end-user overview, the self-tanning market segmentation comprises personal and commercial.

Some prominent players in the self-tanning product market report include Bondi Sands, KORA Organics, Kao Corporation, Sephora, Tan-Luxe UK, St. Tropez, Coco and Eve, Eco Tan, Clarins, Ella Bache, and others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

In 2023, Bondi Sands partnered with Walmart to expand its share in the U.S. market by introducing its product in the country. The company plans to offer its customers vegan, salon-quality, and affordable product.

Perfect Corp partnered with Bondi Sands in 2023 to launch a shade color virtual try-on solution using virtual technologies and AI for a self-tan online shopping experience for users in the U.S., U.K., and Europe market.

Self-tanning Product Market Segmentation:

By Product: Self-tanning mousse, self-tanning towelettes, self-tanning water spray and mist, self-tanning sticks, self-tanning face serum, self-tanning lotions.

By End-user: Personal, commercial.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

