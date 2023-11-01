McDonald's, Chipotle menu prices to rise in California due to minimum wage hikes

(MENAFN) Fast-food giants McDonald's and Chipotle have announced impending price increases on their menus in California, a response to the recent minimum wage hikes signed into law by California Governor Gavin Newsom. The wage increases, set to take effect, have prompted these restaurant chains to consider higher prices on their offerings in the state.



During an earnings call, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski acknowledged the impending "wage impact" on California franchisees due to the new legislation. He hinted at the necessity of menu price adjustments in the state, stating that "there's going to be some element of that that does need to be worked through with higher pricing." While recognizing that these changes may affect franchisee cash flow in the short term, Kempczinski also mentioned that franchisees and teams would explore strategies to mitigate the impact and improve productivity.



Similarly, Chipotle's Chief Financial Officer, Jack Hartung, revealed during an earnings call that the chain is planning to increase prices in California by a "mid-to-high single-digit" percentage. These moves by both fast-food chains come in response to the minimum wage hike signed into law by Governor Newsom, which applies to fast food workers at restaurants with at least 60 locations nationwide. However, it's worth noting that the law includes an exception for restaurants that make their own bread.



The new law will boost the minimum wage for covered fast food workers to USD20 per hour, becoming effective on April 1, 2024. This marks another instance of rising labor costs in the restaurant industry, leading to the necessity of adjusting menu prices.



In the context of broader economic trends, these menu price increases align with growing inflation rates. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 3.7 percent increase in inflation across all items over the past 12 months. Additionally, the Department of Agriculture announced a 2.4 percent rise in the general food index for September 2023 compared to the same period in the previous year. These factors contribute to the complex landscape of restaurant pricing strategies and their ongoing efforts to manage costs while maintaining profitability.

