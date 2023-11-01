Bone Graft Substitute Market Is Projected To Experience A CAGR Of 6.43% Throughout The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The bone graft substitute market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.43% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the bone graft substitute market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.43% between 2021 and 2028.The prime factors propelling the bone graft substitute market growth are increasing demand for bone graft substitutes in orthopedic surgeries, rising prevalence of bone diseases and injuries, growing awareness of the benefits of bone graft substitutes over traditional bone grafting procedures, and technological advancements in the field of bone graft substitutes.Bone graft substitutes are materials that are used to replace or repair damaged bone. They can be made from a variety of materials, including synthetic materials, cadaver bone (allograft), and the patient's bone (autograft). The global prevalence of bone diseases and injuries is on the rise, owing to the increasing aging population, growing incidence of osteoporosis, and rising number of accidents and trauma cases. This is driving the demand for bone graft substitutes, as they play a crucial role in the treatment of these conditions.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, In May 2023, Royal Biologics launched Bio-Reign 3D, a novel bone graft substitute made from a natural hyper-crosslinked carbohydrate polymer. It facilitates bone formation with its degradation profile and becomes radiopaque as the bone heals.Access sample report or view details:Based on type the global bone graft substitute market is divided into allografts, bone graft substitutes, and cell-based matrices. Cell-based matrices have the highest growth in the global bone graft substitute market. Cell-based matrices contain living cells that can actively promote bone regeneration. This makes them more effective than traditional bone graft substitutes, which are simply inert materials that provide a scaffold for new bone to grow on.Based on application the global bone graft substitute market is divided into spinal fusion, trauma, joint reconstruction, dental bone grafting, and craniomaxillofacial. Spinal fusion has the highest growth in the global bone graft substitute market. This is due to the increasing prevalence of spinal disorders, such as degenerative disc disease and spondylolisthesis. Spinal fusion is a common surgery used to treat these disorders, and bone graft substitutes are often used in spinal fusion procedures.Based on end user the global bone graft substitute market is divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. The hospital segment has the highest growth in the global bone graft substitute market. Bone graft substitutes are used in a wide range of orthopedic surgeries, including spinal fusion, hip replacement, and knee replacement. The demand for bone graft substitutes is increasing as the number of orthopedic surgeries performed each year continues to grow.Based on Geography, North America is expected to capture a significant share of the global bone graft substitute market. North America has a large and aging population, which is more susceptible to bone diseases and injuries. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that one in two adults over the age of 50 in the United States will have osteoporosis at some point in their lives. Orthopedic surgeries are becoming more and more common in North America, as people are living longer and more active lives. Bone graft substitutes are often used in orthopedic surgeries to repair or replace damaged or diseased bone tissue.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the bone graft substitute market, that have been covered are Arthrex, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc., Integra LifeSciences, NuVasive, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Orthofix Holdings, Inc.The market analytics report segments the bone graft substitute market using the following criteria:.BY TYPEoAllograftsoBone grafts SubstitutesoCell-based Matrices.BY APPLICATIONoSpinal FusionoTraumaoJoint ReconstructionoDental Bone GraftingoCraniomaxillofacial.BY END-USERoHospitalsoSpecialty ClinicsoOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Arthrex, Inc..Johnson & Johnson.Medtronic plc.Stryker Corporation.Baxter International Inc..Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc..Integra LifeSciences, NuVasive, Inc..Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc..Orthofix Holdings, IncExplore More Reports:.Vascular Graft Market:.Global Biosurgery Market:.Orthobiologics Market:

