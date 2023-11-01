Feeding Tube Market Valued At US$ 1,517.941 Million In 2021, Witnessing Significant Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global feeding tube market was estimated at US$1,517.941 million in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, Feeding Tube Market was valued at US$1,517.941 million in 2021 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.The key driving factors behind the rapid growth of the feeding tube market are the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the aging population. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020, cancer was responsible for nearly 10 million deaths worldwide with breast cancer emerging as the most prevalent, closely followed by lung colon, and rectal cancers, highlighting its significant impact on global public health. Specifically, lung cancer accounted for the highest number of cancer-related deaths, followed by colon-rectal and liver cancers. As per the report, around 400,000 children are diagnosed with cancer each year, with the specific types varying across different countries. Notably, cervical cancer was identified as the most common in 23 countries.A feeding tube is a type of enteral feeding device used to provide nutrition to individuals who cannot consume food orally. It is a thin and flexible tube that is inserted into the stomach, small intestine, or oesophagus through the nose, mouth, or abdominal wall. Adult daycare and home healthcare services often play a crucial role in aiding and supporting individuals reliant on feeding tubes, ensuring comprehensive and specialized care within the comfort of homes or dedicated care facilities.The market is witnessing numerous product launches and advancements. For instance, in March 2023 Fortune® Medical launched two innovative products, the silicone gastrostomy tube and silicone nasogastric tube, both featuring the ENFit connector based on the ISO 80369-3 small-bore connectors for liquids and gases. The ENFit connector serves the crucial role of mitigating the risk of misconnection, ensuring a secure and reliable feeding and medication channel for patients, thereby enhancing safety standards in healthcare settings. The silicone nasogastric tube has an ENFit male connector (2020-05xx series) and ENFit female cap which can be closed by rotating clockwise to prevent the air into the stomach.Access sample report or view details:The global feeding tube market, based on type, is segmented into four main categories namely nasal tube, gastric tube, gj-tube, and jejunal tube.The global feeding tube market, based on its end user, is divided into three segments, which include hospitals, clinics, and home care.The global feeding tube market, based on its application, is segmented into four main categories namely oncology, gastroenterology, diabetes, and others.Asia Pacific is poised to experience substantial growth. The growing prevalence of chronic disease particularly in countries such as China, India, and Japan coupled with the booming aging population is driving the need for feeding tubes in such nations. For instance, according to the World Economic Forum 2023 report, more than 1 in 10 people in Japan are aged 80 or over and almost a third of its population is over 65 – an estimated 36.23 million, signifying the increasing elderly demographic in the region. Additionally, the advancements in healthcare infrastructure have contributed to the rising demand for the feeding tube market in this region.The research includes coverage of Nutricia, Medline Industries, Inc., Mead Johnson & Company, LLC., Abbott, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, B. Braun SE, Victus Inc., Avanos Medical Inc. as the significant market players in the feeding tube market.The market analytics report segments the feeding tube market using the following criteria:.By TypeoNasal TubeoGastric TubeoGj-TubeoJejunal Tube.By End-UseroHospitalsoClinicsoHome Care.By ApplicationoOncologyoGastroenterologyoDiabetesoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Nutricia.Medline Industries, Inc..Mead Johnson & Company, LLC..Abbott.Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd..Fresenius Kabi AG.B. Braun SE.Victus Inc..Avanos Medical Inc.Explore More Reports:.Global Medical Tubing Market:.Blood Collection Tubes Market:.Automated Feeding Systems Market:

