Oil rates rise before Fed meeting, amid escalating Israel-Gaza war

(MENAFN) Oil rates rose on Wednesday in anticipation of the US Federal Reserve meeting and amid growing concerns about supply disruptions caused by Israel's escalating air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip.



The international benchmark for crude oil, Brent, was trading at $85.72 per barrel at 0734 GMT, marking a 0.82 percent increase from the previous closing price of $85.02 per barrel on Tuesday.



The American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), was also trading at $81.11 per barrel at the same time, showing a 0.11 percent rise from Tuesday's closing price of $81.02 per barrel.



Israeli airstrikes targeted the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza on Tuesday, resulting in a significant loss of life and injuries. This has raised concerns about potential disruptions in oil supply routes.



However, these price increases were somewhat tempered as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions later on Wednesday and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's post-meeting remarks, which were expected to signal a longer maintenance of high policy rates than previously anticipated.



The American Petroleum Institute (API) announced on Tuesday that US crude oil stockpiles had increased by 1.3 million barrels, contrary to the market expectation of a 1.6-million-barrel increase. This data suggests a decrease in oil demand in the world's largest oil-consuming country.



Furthermore, concerns about a potential decline in oil consumption in China, the world's largest oil importer, due to lower-than-expected industrial activity data, also acted as a constraint on further price increases.

