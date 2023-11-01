Decision Lens Software Selected For Use By Air Education And Training Command, 47Th Comptroller Squadron

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Decision Lens software to improve its data management processes and drive investment prioritization during the year of execution.

Lance DeSpain, Vice President - Decision Lens

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Decision Lens is proud to announce that Air Education and Training Command (AETC) 47th Comptroller Squadron (CPTS) will use Decision Lens software to improve its data management processes and drive investment prioritization during the year of execution.

Lance DeSpain, Vice President of Air Force at Decision Lens,“We regularly hear about the need for added agility during the year of execution. The 47th really embodied the idea of transformation required to deliver on this reality. Leadership learned about Decision Lens, assessed how it could impact their ability to meet the mission, and moved quickly to procure to have immediate impact on the 2024 federal fiscal year.”

Over the last 18-months, it has become increasingly clear that the Air Force cannot rely on manual processes, antiquated technology, and siloed data to achieve the agility required to operate with ever changing conditions. The result is a focus across the DoD to select purpose-built commercial-off-the-shelf software such as Decision Lens to achieve rapid time to value, integrate embedded best practices, and ensure broad adoption across its planning process.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this press release is for informational purposes on behalf of Decision Lens and is not intended to represent or imply an endorsement by any government agency.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local governments achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About Air Education and Training Command

Air Education and Training Command, with headquarters at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, was established and activated in January 1942, making it the oldest major command in the Air Force. AETC's training mission makes it the first command to touch the lives of nearly every Air Force member.

AETC is focused on taking America's sons and daughters – young men and women who have volunteered to serve their country in a time of war – and develop them into Airmen. Develop denotes more than educating or training them – it implies bringing them to embrace our culture, teaching them (by our example) our core values of integrity, service before self and excellence in all we do.



