US leader, Jordanian counterpart discuss conflict in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the White House declared that US Leader Joe Biden and Jordan’s King Abdullah II talked over the war in Gaza, the dilemma of Palestinian citizens as well as peace in the Middle East in a phone call.



"The President reiterated the importance of protecting civilian lives and respecting international humanitarian law as Israel defends its citizens and combats terrorism," the White House stated in its declaration.



"They also agreed that it is critical to ensure that Palestinians are not forcibly displaced outside of Gaza.”



With regard to the declaration, the presidents deliberated on immediate measures to curb violence, defuse rhetoric, and relieve tensions in the region while also acknowledging their mutual dedication to enabling the uninterrupted and augmented provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza's civilian population.



"The President and King Abdullah affirmed their commitment to work together and with other regional partners to set the conditions for a durable and sustainable peace in the Middle East to include the establishment of a Palestinian state," it added.



"The President expressed appreciation to the King for Jordan’s role in promoting regional stability, reaffirmed Jordan as a critical ally, and confirmed unwavering US support for Jordan and His Majesty’s leadership," the declaration also mentioned.

