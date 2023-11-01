Global Yeast For Poultry Feed Market Size To Reach USD 3.38 Billion By 2030 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) According to the latest analysis by Virtue Market Research, the Global Yeast for Poultry Feed Market was valued at USD 2.2 billion and is projected to reach a market size of USD 3.38 billion by the end of 2030. Over the forecast period of 2023-2030, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%.

A significant long-term driver of the global yeast for poultry feed market is the increasing demand for animal protein. As the world population continues to grow, so does the demand for poultry products. Yeast, being a crucial component in animal nutrition, plays a vital role in meeting these demands. It is used to enhance the growth and overall health of poultry, as it provides essential nutrients and acts as a natural growth promoter.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which emerged as an unforeseen event, had a considerable impact on the poultry industry. The lockdowns, travel restrictions, and supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic led to decreased poultry production. As a result, the demand for yeast in poultry feed witnessed a dip. However, the resilience of the poultry industry and its adaptability to changing market conditions have allowed it to recover steadily.

One short-term market driver for yeast in poultry feed is the growing consumer preference for organic and natural poultry products. Health-conscious consumers are seeking poultry products that are free from antibiotics and chemicals. Yeast is a valuable solution as it can be used as a natural alternative to synthetic additives, providing the necessary nutrition and promoting the growth of poultry without the use of antibiotics.

An exciting opportunity within the market is the rising adoption of yeast-based prebiotics. These prebiotics are gaining prominence as they contribute to the overall health and well-being of poultry. Yeast-based prebiotics help in maintaining a balanced gut microbiota, enhancing the digestion and absorption of nutrients in poultry. This presents a potential growth avenue for yeast in poultry feed.

In terms of emerging trends, there is a noticeable shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly practices in the poultry industry. Producers are increasingly incorporating yeast by-products, such as yeast cell wall extracts, into poultry feed. These extracts have been found to improve poultry health and productivity while also contributing to reducing food waste.

Market Segmentation:

By Type: Yeast derivative, Spent Yeast, Live Yeast

The Global Yeast for Poultry Feed Market offers a diverse array of yeast types to cater to the varying needs of the poultry industry. The market is segmented into three primary categories: yeast derivatives, spent yeast, and live yeast. Among these, yeast derivatives emerge as the largest segment in the market, with yeast derivatives showing a strong presence due to their versatility and nutritional benefits for poultry. Notably, yeast derivatives are expected to continue their growth momentum during the forecast period. The fast-paced expansion of yeast derivatives signifies a prominent trend in the industry as poultry farmers increasingly recognize their effectiveness in enhancing the health and growth of poultry.

The yeast derivatives subsegment within the yeast type category has carved a significant niche for itself, and its promising growth trajectory is a testament to its adaptability and effectiveness in poultry nutrition. As poultry farmers seek reliable and sustainable alternatives to support the health and growth of their birds, yeast derivatives have proven to be the preferred choice. The diverse nutritional components of yeast derivatives offer a comprehensive solution for poultry feed, making them the largest and fastest-growing subsegment in this market.

By Application: Poultry, Romanent, Swine, Aquatic, others

In terms of applications, the market extends its reach across poultry, ruminants, swine, aquatic animals, and other categories. Poultry is the dominant application segment, encompassing the largest share in the global yeast for poultry feed market. This prominence can be attributed to the soaring demand for poultry products worldwide, reflecting the increasing consumption of poultry meat and eggs. Furthermore, the poultry application segment is forecasted to exhibit remarkable growth during the coming years. The emphasis on poultry underscores the industry's ongoing dedication to providing quality nutrition for poultry birds.

Within the application segment, poultry remains dominant, reflecting the global population's increasing appetite for poultry products. Poultry has consistently secured its position as the largest and fastest-growing subsegment due to the ever-rising demand for poultry meat and eggs. Poultry farmers continue to invest in yeast-based solutions to ensure the well-being and productivity of their flocks, driving the significant presence of poultry in the market.

Regional Analysis:

Moving towards the geographical landscape, the global yeast for poultry feed market stretches across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific takes the lead as the largest segment. The vibrant poultry industry in Asia Pacific drives the substantial yeast demand, particularly due to the region's robust poultry production. This region boasts of major poultry-producing countries, which fuel the market's growth.

Contrastingly, when considering the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, Europe emerges as the focal point. Europe's increasing focus on sustainable and natural poultry feed solutions aligns with the rising consumer demand for healthier poultry products. The move towards organic and natural poultry farming practices is driving the utilization of yeast in poultry feed in the European region. As a result, Europe stands as the fastest-growing segment, indicating the growing importance of yeast in the region's poultry industry.

Latest Industry Developments:



Product Diversification and Innovation: Companies in the yeast for poultry feed market are increasingly focusing on product diversification and innovation to gain a competitive edge. Recent developments in this trend include the introduction of specialized yeast products tailored to address specific poultry health and nutrition challenges. These innovations allow companies to expand their customer base and cater to the evolving demands of poultry farmers.

Sustainable and Environmentally Friendly Practices: A growing trend in the industry is the adoption of sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. Market players are actively investing in eco-friendly production processes and sourcing of raw materials, aligning with the global emphasis on sustainability. This approach not only enhances their market share but also resonates with consumers who prioritize environmentally responsible products. Digitalization and Data-Driven Decision Making: The incorporation of digital technologies and data-driven decision making is becoming increasingly prevalent among companies in the yeast for poultry feed market. Recent developments include the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence to optimize production processes, improve supply chain efficiency, and enhance customer engagement. By leveraging these digital tools, companies can make informed strategic decisions and stay ahead in a competitive market.

