US, Israel consider international peacekeeping force for Gaza

(MENAFN) According to a report from Bloomberg, officials from the United States and Israel are in discussions about the potential deployment of an international peacekeeping force in Gaza if Israel succeeds in removing Hamas from power. These talks have been prompted by the escalating ground assault by Israel and aim to explore various options for the future of the Palestinian enclave.



The proposed options under consideration include granting temporary oversight of Gaza to countries from the region, with support from troops from the US, UK, Germany, and France. Ideally, this peacekeeping force would also involve participation from Arab nations such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.



While it's important to note that these discussions are still in the early stages, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has indicated the active involvement of the United States in the planning process. Blinken emphasized that a return to the status quo with Hamas in control of Gaza is not a viable solution, and Israel controlling Gaza is also not the desired outcome. As a result, various potential arrangements are being closely examined by the US and other countries.



Although Blinken did not provide specific details during his comments to lawmakers, Bloomberg's sources suggest that one option being considered is the creation of a peacekeeping force modeled on the 1979 peace treaty between Israel and Egypt. This model includes the use of the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) to monitor designated areas, similar to their role in the Sinai Peninsula. The Israeli government appears to view this idea as worthy of consideration.



In summary, the US and Israel are engaged in early-stage discussions regarding the possibility of an international peacekeeping force for Gaza as part of their efforts to address the evolving situation in the region.

