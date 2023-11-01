Brazilian leader denounces Israel’s murder of over 3,500 children in Gaza

(MENAFN) Brazil’s leader has condemned the attacks conducted by the Israeli administration in the Gaza Strip, which have led to the death of at least 3,500 children, based on official numbers.



Talking at the Planalto Palace, Luiz Inacio Lula da Lula declared that the war in Israel is an instance of brutality in which children represent numerous number of the fatalities.



"I see 3,000 children in the Gaza Strip succumb to a war that they didn't promote, that they didn't ask for, that they didn't claim. Are the irresponsible people who waged the war mourning the deaths of these children? Are they feeling the weight of things?" he questioned.



He made a point on social media that the United Nations was incapable of stopping Israel’s violence in Gaza.



"For the first time, we are seeing a war in which most of the dead are children. Nobody takes responsibility, and we haven't even managed to get a UN letter arguing for a ceasefire. Stop it! For God's sake, stop!" Lula said in a post on X.



The Israeli army has been attacking Palestinians nonstop since October 7, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel. Recently, airstrikes on a Gaza Strip refugee camp have claimed thousands of civilian lives, including children.



International requests for a cease-fire have been rebuffed to this point by US Leader Barack Obama as well as Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, who are Israel's principal military patron and friend.

MENAFN01112023000045015839ID1107351170