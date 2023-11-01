Bitfarms Earns 398 BTC In October 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Reached 54 MW at Rio Cuarto facility and 240 MW total operating capacity -

- Increases hashrate 3% to 6.3 EH/s - TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF//TSX: BITF), a global vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company, provides a monthly update for October 2023. “In October, we increased our hashrate to 6.3 EH/s as we completed energization of our Baie-Comeau, Québec facility at 11 MW and boosted Rio Cuarto from 51 MW to 54 MW. We ended October with 240 MW of operating capacity, up 31% from a year ago,” said Geoff Morphy, CEO of Bitfarms.“With long-term and low-cost energy contracts totaling 574 MW, we still have significant room to expand our portfolio and build new farm infrastructure that would more than double our current 240 MW in production.” “We've been steadfast this year in increasing our financial flexibility and strengthening our balance sheet while executing our 2023 growth plan. We have cost-effectively grown our hashrate and farm infrastructure while prudently paying down debt. Our disciplined strategy of carefully timing fleet upgrades has embedded optionality as next generation miners coming to market now could generate dramatic production increases at our existing state of the art facilities. In short, we are well-positioned to invest for the remainder of 2023 and into 2024 and take advantage of disruptive opportunities around the April halving,” added Morphy. Ben Gagnon, Chief Mining Officer of Bitfarms, said,“With Argentina and Baie Comeau now fully operational, we have executed on our 2023 growth plan. As we look to 2024 and the halving, we are paying close attention to the rapid growth of network hashrate which historically has preceded many bull runs. On cue, network difficulty is up 9.4% during the month, outpacing hashrate growth of 3.2%. Anticipating that these macro conditions were likely to occur, we remained disciplined in our approach to growth and capital expenditures which has made us well positioned to take full advantage of the acquisition of new gen miners announced on October 2, 2023.” Mining Review October production of 398 BTC declined 3.2% from the 411 BTC earned in September as network difficulty increased 9.4% in October compared to 2.7% in September, reflecting the continuing strong demand for miners going into the 2024 halving. For the ten months ended October 31st, network difficulty increased 76.6% while the BTC price was up approximately 107.8%, resulting in a 23.3% improvement in production economics as measured by USD/TH/day.

Key Performance Indicators October 2023 September 2023 October 2022 Total BTC earned 398 411 486 Month End Operating EH/s 6.3 6.1 4.2 BTC/Avg. EH/s 67 70 115 Operating Capacity (MW) 240 233 182 Hydropower MW 186 183 172 Watts/Terahash Efficiency (w/TH) 35 36 40 BTC Sold 341 362 486



October 2023 Select Operating Highlights



6.3 EH/s online as of October 31, 2023, up 50% from October 31, 2022, and up 3.0% from September 30, 2023.

5.9 EH/s average online, up 1.0% from September 2023.

67.4 BTC/average EH/s, down 4.3% from 70.4 in September 2023.

BTC earned, down 3.2% from September 2023 and down 18.1% from October 2022.

12.8 BTC earned daily on average, equivalent to about $437,800 per day and approximately $13.6 million for the month based on a BTC price of $34,200 on October 31, 2023.

Installed 2,100 miners.

At Paso Pe, Paraguay, civil work and construction continued to advance on schedule.

At Rio Cuarto, Argentina:

Increased capacity by 3 MW to 54 MW and hashrate to 1.6 EH/s.

At Baie-Comeau, Québec: Completed remaining installations and ramped phase 1 operating capacity to its full 11 MW.



Bitfarms' BTC Monthly Production

The table below presents an overview of BTC earned in each of the first ten months of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Month BTC Earned 2023 BTC Earned 2022 January 486 301 February 387 298 March 424 363 April 379 405 May 459 431 June 385 420 July 378 500 August 383 534 September 411 481 October 398 486 Total YTD 4,090 4,219



October 2023 Financial Update



Sold 341 BTC of the 398 BTC earned, generating total proceeds of $10.0 million.

Added 57 BTC to treasury, increasing HODL to 760 BTC, representing approximately $26.0 million based on a BTC price of $34,200 at October 31, 2023.

Initiated our Synthetic HODLTM strategy with the purchase of 35 long-dated BTC call options. Reduced total outstanding indebtedness by $1.9 million, resulting in a remaining balance of $7.9 million at October 31, 2023.

Conferences and Events

Bitfarms plans to attend the following upcoming events:



November 14: Benzinga Future of Crypto, New York November 16: Blockchain Jungle, San Jose, Costa Rica

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global, publicly traded (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF) Bitcoin mining company that contributes its computational power to one or more mining pools from which it receives payment in Bitcoin. Bitfarms develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated mining farms with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and multiple onsite technical repair centers. The Company's proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.

Bitfarms currently has 11 farms, which are located in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Powered by predominantly environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using sustainable, locally based, and often underutilized energy infrastructure.

Glossary of Terms



BTC BTC/day = Bitcoin or Bitcoin per day

EH or EH/s = Exahash or exahash per second

MW or MWh = Megawatts or megawatt hour

PH or PH/s = Petahash or petahash per second

TH or TH/s = Terahash or terahash per second w/TH = Watts/Terahash efficiency (includes cost of powering supplementary equipment

