Get Baked With New Cannabis Collab From Magnolia Bakery And Incredibles

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- incredibles , an award-winning cannabis edibles brand from Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or“the Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced a partnership with Magnolia Bakery , New York City's world-famous bakeshop. Starting today, fans of both brands can shop the collaboration featuring two limited-edition THC-infused chocolate bars at RISE Dispensaries in Illinois, Nevada and Massachusetts, with wider availability across the three states to follow.



Magnolia Bakery's first venture into cannabis by way of this collaboration celebrates the brand's most iconic, fan-favorite flavors in a new light, with chocolate bars inspired by its signature banana pudding and red velvet cupcakes. In partnership with Magnolia Bakery, incredibles has created two THC-infused chocolate bars:



Swirled Famous Banana Pudding Bar: a swirl of creamy vanilla pudding, crunchy vanilla cookies and freeze-dried bananas, containing 10mg THC per piece and 100mg THC per bar. Red Velvet Piece Ahhh Cake 1:1 Bar: flavors of moist crimson cake, cream cheese tang and rich dark chocolate, containing 10mg THC and 10mg CBD per piece and 100mg THC and 100mg CBD per bar.





“There are few bakeries as recognized as Magnolia Bakery, with their world-renowned treats that customers flock to,” said Dominic O'Brien, Senior Vice President of Revenue at Green Thumb.“And in cannabis, there is nothing like incredibles, the number one best-selling chocolate edibles brand across all our existing markets. We couldn't be more excited to partner with Magnolia Bakery on this collaboration, crossing their classic flavors with our commitment to deliver an 'effect you can expect' that incredibles is famous for.”

“With their national reach and proven track record of consistent, quality products, incredibles is a perfect partner as Magnolia Bakery expands into the realm of cannabis edibles,” said Sara Gramling, Vice President, PR and Partnerships at Magnolia Bakery.“Magnolia Bakery is dedicated to crafting delicious desserts for visitors of all tastes and preferences and can now share our signature flavors with cannabis consumers in three markets. We hope that fans enjoy this all-new way to get baked with Magnolia Bakery.”

Magnolia Bakery, the world's most famous bakery, began in 1996 on a cobblestone corner in New York City's West Village. Since then, the bakeshop's red velvet cupcakes and banana pudding have become beloved to locals and tourists alike, with lines around the block to purchase the sweet treats and cameos in hit shows like Sex and the City. The brand has evolved beyond its brick-and-mortar presence to offer direct-to-consumer treats through its online storefront, magnoliabakery , and recently entered the grocery space with its first-ever CPG product, Banana Pudding Cookies. Founded with a similar commitment to quality and known as the“credible edible,” incredibles started in 2010, becoming dose transparency pioneers providing predictable effects for worry-free enjoyment.

To shop the incredibles x Magnolia Bakery collaboration, please visit . Please consume responsibly. For adult use only.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 18 manufacturing facilities, 86 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 4,400 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 list in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021. More information is available at .

About Magnolia Bakery

Magnolia Bakery is the iconic bakery born and baked in New York City that's known for its classic, freshly-baked American desserts including its World-Famous Banana Puddings, cakes, cupcakes, and brownies. From its trademarked cupcake swirl to its commitment to using real, delicious ingredients in all its recipes, Magnolia Bakery baked goods are made with an obsession with detail to ensure every bite is a whimsical delight. Since opening its first bakery in NYC in 1996, Magnolia Bakery has expanded to 35+ bakeries internationally, launched a thriving eCommerce business so customers can ship its goods to any doorstep nationwide, and now offers Banana Pudding Cookies in three delicious flavors in grocery stores nationwide, Amazon and DashMart by DoorDash. For more information and to bring the magic of Magnolia Bakery home, please visit .

