Celcuity To Present At Upcoming Stifel And Jefferies Investor Conferences

A formal presentation at the Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference in New York at 4:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. A live webcast will be available using this weblink: ; and A fireside chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference at 8:00 a.m. GMT / 4:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. A live webcast will be available using this weblink: .

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on development of targeted therapies for treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is gedatolisib, a potent, pan-PI3K and mTOR inhibitor. Its mechanism of action and pharmacokinetic properties are highly differentiated from other currently approved and investigational therapies that target PI3K or mTOR alone or together. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-1, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with fulvestrant with or without palbociclib in patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer is currently enrolling patients. More detailed information about the VIKTORIA-1 study can be found at ClinicalTrials . A Phase 1b/2 clinical trial, CELC-G-201, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with darolutamide in patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, is expected to be initiated in the first quarter of 2024. The company's CELsignia companion diagnostic platform is uniquely able to analyze live patient tumor cells to identify new groups of cancer patients likely to benefit from already approved targeted therapies. Further information about Celcuity can be found at Celcuity . Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

