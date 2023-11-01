White House to tie assistance for Israel, Ukraine, refusing republican bill

(MENAFN) The White House has indicated its intention to link military aid for Israel and Ukraine, expressing a willingness to refuse to sign a Republican-backed aid package for Israel that does not include funding for Ukraine. The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) criticized the Republican proposal, deeming it partisan and emphasizing the importance of maintaining bipartisan support for Israel. The White House views the bill as detrimental to global consequences and the national security approach.



Republicans in Congress introduced a USD14 billion aid package for Israel, which includes cuts to various areas, including funds for the Internal Revenue Service and security assistance to Ukraine. This move contradicts the White House's plan to connect aid for Israel and Ukraine. Newly appointed GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson supports the separation of aid for the two nations.



The OMB expressed concerns that the Republican bill could have negative implications for Israel, the Middle East region, and national security. However, it also noted the White House's commitment to working with lawmakers to find a compromise.



While most Republicans support increased aid for Israel, there is division within the party regarding support for Ukraine. During recent negotiations to avert a government shutdown, the White House faced opposition from GOP members in its efforts to secure aid for Ukraine. These developments resulted in the ousting of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his position due to controversy and accusations from rebel Republicans.



In summary, the White House is taking a stance to link aid for Israel and Ukraine, pushing back against the Republican-backed bill and emphasizing the importance of a bipartisan approach to national security priorities.

