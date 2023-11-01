Silicon Labs Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs

(NASDAQ: SLAB ), a leader in

secure, intelligent wireless technology

for a

more connected world, reported financial results for the

third quarter, which ended September 30, 2023.

"The Silicon Labs team executed well in the third quarter, driving revenue and EPS that exceeded the mid-point of our guidance," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Silicon Labs. "The current demand environment remains quite weak as we navigate this cyclical inventory correction, and end market visibility continues to be challenging. That said, we are pleased with our record design win performance in the quarter and continued advancements in our industry-leading platform. We believe this positions us well for growth and higher earnings power when the market recovers."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights



Revenue was $204 million

Industrial & Commercial revenue for the quarter was $121 million Home & Life revenue for the quarter was $83 million

Results on a GAAP basis:











































GAAP gross margin was 58.4%

GAAP R&D expenses were $79 million

GAAP SG&A expenses were $28 million

GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 6% GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.32

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:



Non-GAAP gross margin was 58.5%

Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $64 million

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $31 million

Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 12% Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.62

Business Highlights



Hosted its fourth annual Works With Conference in August, which attracted thousands of top IoT developers and included panels with partners from Amazon, Google, Samsung, and many more. The virtual event covered a broad range of IoT technologies and trends, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Matter, Wi-Sun, and Amazon Sidewalk, as well as the latest developments in security and AI/ML.

Announced its next-generation Series 3 platform, purpose-built for embedded IoT devices. Series 3 devices will be designed to offer industry-leading compute, wireless performance, scalability, and energy efficiency with the highest levels of IoT security. Notably, new levels of compute will bring more than 100x the processing capability of Series 2 and will include integrated AI/ ML accelerators for edge devices, enabling consolidation of system processing into wireless SoCs. Silicon Labs also announced the next version of their developer tool suite, Simplicity Studio, to help developers and device manufacturers streamline and accelerate product designs.

Business Outlook

The company expects fourth-quarter revenue to be between $70 to $100 million. The company also estimates the following results:

On a GAAP basis:



GAAP gross margin to be 53%

GAAP operating expenses of approximately $123 million GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share between $(2.39) to $(1.95)

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables:



Non-GAAP gross margin to be 53%

Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $94 million Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share between $(1.66) to $(1.22)

