Nominal Effective Exchange Rate Of Manat Strengthens - Azerbaijani Central Bank

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The nominal effective exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat has strengthened by 21.6 percent over 10 months in 2023, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.