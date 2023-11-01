               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Foreign Exchange Reserves Of Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Notably Grow For 10M2023


11/1/2023 7:10:28 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) grew by 16.8 percent ($1.5 billion) over 10 months of this year and reached $10.5 billion, Trend reports via the CBA.

